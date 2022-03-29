Actor Will Smith, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard”, poses at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Actor Will Smith, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard”, poses at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Academy condemns Will Smith’s slap at Oscars, launches ‘formal review’

  • The Academy will ‘explore further action and consequences’, it said, after the actor struck presenter Chris Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith
  • Some academy members have called for the academy to take disciplinary action

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:31am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Will Smith, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard”, poses at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Actor Will Smith, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard”, poses at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE