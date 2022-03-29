Demonstrators dance around a burning effigy of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 27. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: after burning fingers in Iraq and Afghanistan, US shuns regime change strategy in Russia
- The White House rushed to downplay the phrase after Biden last week said Russia’s Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
- The clarification shows that even hinting at such a tactic appears taboo in Washington following attempts to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force in the Middle East
Topic | Ukraine
Demonstrators dance around a burning effigy of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 27. Photo: AP