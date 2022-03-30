A patient receives a Covid-19 vaccination dose in Los Angeles, California, in January. Photo: TNS
US authorises fourth coronavirus shot for over 50s as BA.2 subvariant spreads

  • The Food and Drug Administration says the decision is based on emerging evidence that an additional booster improves protection against severe Covid-19
  • An Israeli study shows that three doses of current generation mRNA vaccines have hit a ceiling in terms of the immune response generated

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:25am, 30 Mar, 2022

