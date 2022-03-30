The second black box was recovered at the crash site of the China Eastern Airlines’ plane in Guangxi on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China issues visas to US investigators in flight MU5735 crash probe
- The US National Transportation Safety Board says the team hopes to depart this week
- It is unclear if the American investigators will need to quarantine in China under it’s Covid-19 protocols, as the issue is still under discussion
