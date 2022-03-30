Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP
White House logs show 8-hour gap in Donald Trump phone records on January 6
- Lawmakers are looking into whether the ex-president used burner phones or other means to communicate on the day his supporters violently stormed the Capitol
- The gap raises questions of whether Trump purposefully circumvented official channels to avoid records
