Jeff Koons’ “Balloon Dog (Orange)“ is displayed qt Christie’s in New York in October 2013. Photo: AFP
Jeff Koons on the moon: sculptures to be placed on lunar surface in NFT project
- The celebrated artist behind pieces like Balloon Dog will enter the world of non-fungible tokens with digital versions of the works being sent into space
- The physical sculptures in “Moon Phases” will be put on the lunar site in a transparent, thermally coated miniature satellite
Topic | Art
