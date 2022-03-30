Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday. Photo: TNS
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Will Smith’s Oscars slap
- ‘This is a season for healing,’ she posted on Instagram, after her husband hit comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about her bald head
- It is not clear if Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith has a medical condition that causes hair loss
Topic | Academy Awards
