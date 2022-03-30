The biggest share of Axie Infinity’s 2.5 million daily active users comes from the Philippines. Photo: AFP
The biggest share of Axie Infinity’s 2.5 million daily active users comes from the Philippines. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Hackers steal over US$600 million in cryptocurrency from Axie Infinity game

  • The firm’s digital ledger Ronin Network said 173,600 ether and US$25.5 million worth of stablecoin were targeted in one of major thefts ever in the crypto world
  • It added most of the stolen funds are still in the hacker’s wallet

Topic |   Digital currencies
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:30am, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The biggest share of Axie Infinity’s 2.5 million daily active users comes from the Philippines. Photo: AFP
The biggest share of Axie Infinity’s 2.5 million daily active users comes from the Philippines. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE