The biggest share of Axie Infinity’s 2.5 million daily active users comes from the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Hackers steal over US$600 million in cryptocurrency from Axie Infinity game
- The firm’s digital ledger Ronin Network said 173,600 ether and US$25.5 million worth of stablecoin were targeted in one of major thefts ever in the crypto world
- It added most of the stolen funds are still in the hacker’s wallet
