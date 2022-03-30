Demonstrators at a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on March 27. Photo: Bloomberg
State Department warns Americans at ‘risk of getting detained’ in Russia
- It also repeated calls for US citizens travelling or living in Russia to leave ‘immediately’
- The advisory came days after a US diplomat was able to visit detained basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Moscow for more than a month
Topic | Ukraine
