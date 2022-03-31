Actor Bruce Willis attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Glass” in New York in January 2019. Photo: AFP
US action star Bruce Willis to retire because of illness
- The actor’s family says he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities
- The Instagram post was signed by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as former wife, Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn
