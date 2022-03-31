Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has confirmed that it hired PR firm Targeted Victory. Photo illustration: Reuters
Facebook using smear tactics against China’s TikTok, US news report says
- Parent company Meta is said to have hired Republican consulting firm Targeted Victory to launch a ‘nationwide campaign’ against the rival platform
- Dozens of PR firms were allegedly used to plant local news stories and help place op-eds targeting TikTok around the US
Topic | Facebook
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has confirmed that it hired PR firm Targeted Victory. Photo illustration: Reuters