In another, a pregnant US citizen got ensnared in Sun’s pursuits when she travelled to China in October 2016 with her spouse and a child to visit relatives, the complaint alleged.

After the visit, the woman’s spouse and child were permitted to leave the country, but the woman was told by a prosecutor that she was banned from leaving until she caused her mother to return to China to resolve a criminal case stemming from alleged corruption at a property management company where she had worked, it said.

The complaint said she was held against her will.

The woman was allowed to leave China in May 2017 after US officials in China were notified that the ban would be lifted if she carried certain documents from China to give to her mother, the complaint said.

“We allege Mr Sun, as part of that campaign, attempted to threaten and coerce a victim into bending to the PRC’s will, even using a co-conspirator who is a member of local US law enforcement to reinforce that the victim had no choice but to comply with the PRC government’s demands,” Williams said.

Williams said the man’s actions were part of what the PRC government labelled “Operation Fox Hunt” when it announced in July 2014 that it was going to pursue and repatriate Chinese nationals.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said Sun “enlisted others, including a sworn law enforcement officer, to spy on and blackmail his victims. Such conduct is both criminal and reprehensible”.

The complaint said Sun posed as the owner of a China-based insurance loss-adjusting company that aided a Chinese court in finding fugitives who had fled from economic crimes so they would not face lawsuits.

The latest case is part of a trend of what the FBI and Justice Department have described as “transnational repression” – episodes in which agents of a foreign government have sought to silence dissidents living in the US. The pattern is alarming enough to federal law enforcement officials that they have launched a section on the FBI website dedicated to highlighting the problem and the cases that have been brought.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department charged five people with acting on behalf of the Chinese government in a campaign to stalk, intimidate and silence activists or dissidents of the government, including a congressional candidate in New York.

In a 2020 case introducing the Fox Hunt investigation, prosecutors charged eight people in a Chinese government pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to face charges.