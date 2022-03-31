Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role after the controversial slap. Photo: AFP
Will Smith refused to leave after Oscars slap, says Academy; Chris Rock kicks off comedy tour
- The Academy will hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith, which could include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions
- Previous expulsions include Harvey Weinstein in 2017 over numerous sexual assault cases, and Roman Polanski in 2019 over his 1978 conviction for raping a child
Topic | Academy Awards
