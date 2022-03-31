An aerial photo shows an oil refinery in Illinois. Photo: EPA-EFE
Biden administration weighs releasing 180 million barrels of oil to combat inflation: sources

  • Oil prices have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine and the US and allies responded with hefty sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest exporter of crude
  • The news comes just before the OPEC+ group, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets to discuss reducing supply curbs

Reuters
Updated: 11:21am, 31 Mar, 2022

