US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jamaican PM Andrew Holness. Photo: AP
US VP Kamala Harris, daughter of a Jamaican immigrant, meets island’s leader
- The meeting marked the first time since 1995 that a Jamaican leader has visited the White House
- Harris said the two leaders discussed new efforts to help Jamaica recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, crime-prevention efforts, the environment and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Topic | United States
