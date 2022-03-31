A man in California loads sacks of rice to be sent to aid Ukrainian refugees. Photo: AP
Ukrainians in the US mobilise to help some 100,000 expected refugees

  • The federal government hasn’t said when the formal resettlement process will begin, but Ukrainian groups in the US are already providing support to people entering the country through other channels
  • Many who reach the US will likely go to cities that already have strong Ukrainian communities, such as Sacramento, Seattle, Chicago and New York City

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:15pm, 31 Mar, 2022

