A man in California loads sacks of rice to be sent to aid Ukrainian refugees. Photo: AP
Ukrainians in the US mobilise to help some 100,000 expected refugees
- The federal government hasn’t said when the formal resettlement process will begin, but Ukrainian groups in the US are already providing support to people entering the country through other channels
- Many who reach the US will likely go to cities that already have strong Ukrainian communities, such as Sacramento, Seattle, Chicago and New York City
Topic | Ukraine war
A man in California loads sacks of rice to be sent to aid Ukrainian refugees. Photo: AP