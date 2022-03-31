In the study, 23 lions given oxytocin became more tolerant of lions in their space. Photo: Shutterstock
Fur baby: ‘Love hormone’ oxytocin turns fierce lions into friendly cats, study finds
- Across mammals, oxytocin is the chief molecule strengthening social bond
- The results, published in the journal iScience, could benefit conservation efforts as unfamiliar prides are increasingly forced by urban sprawl to live together in reservations
Topic | Animals
