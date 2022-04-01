US President Joe Biden announces the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Joe Biden orders historic emergency oil release in ‘moment of peril’ for world
- From May, the US will release 1 million barrels per day for six months from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as fuel prices soar amid Russia’s invasion
- Biden also called for increased US oil production and boosts in production of electric vehicles and batteries, as well as a move to clean energy policies
Topic | Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden announces the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters