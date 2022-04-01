Canada is the largest exporter of maple products, and Quebec holds the world’s only strategic reserve of the liquid. Photo: Handout
Man behind ‘great Canadian maple syrup heist’ ordered to pay US$7 million fine
- Richard Vallieres was among a group of 16 arrested a decade ago for siphoning off the sweet liquid from a reservoir in Quebec, replacing it with water
- He had earlier managed to get his fine lowered to a much smaller sum, but the decision was overturned by Canada’s top court
Topic | Canada
