Pope Francis receives a delegation of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada in Vatican City on Friday. Photo: Vatican City via EPA-EFE
Pope Francis apologises to Indigenous Canadians for abuses at residential schools
- About 150,000 children were taken from their homes, with many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in a ‘cultural genocide’
- The scandal erupted anew last year with the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school
Topic | Pope Francis
Pope Francis receives a delegation of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada in Vatican City on Friday. Photo: Vatican City via EPA-EFE