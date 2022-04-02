An undated picture shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein posing inside a private jet. Photo: US Attorney Office via dpa
US judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for new trial over juror’s false statements
- A jury member had told reporters he was sexually abused as a child, despite stating the opposite in a pretrial screening questionnaire
- Lawyers for the UK socialite, who was convicted of grooming victims for Jeffrey Epstein, say the false statement had denied her the right to a fair trial
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
