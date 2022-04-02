An undated picture shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein posing inside a private jet. Photo: US Attorney Office via dpa
An undated picture shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein posing inside a private jet. Photo: US Attorney Office via dpa
World /  United States & Canada

US judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for new trial over juror’s false statements

  • A jury member had told reporters he was sexually abused as a child, despite stating the opposite in a pretrial screening questionnaire
  • Lawyers for the UK socialite, who was convicted of grooming victims for Jeffrey Epstein, say the false statement had denied her the right to a fair trial

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:10am, 2 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated picture shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein posing inside a private jet. Photo: US Attorney Office via dpa
An undated picture shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein posing inside a private jet. Photo: US Attorney Office via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE