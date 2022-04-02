US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Heartbroken’ Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap

  • The actor says he will accept any further consequences deemed appropriate by the board for his attack on comedian Chris Rock
  • Smith says his actions deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work

Topic |   Academy Awards
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:58am, 2 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE