US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
‘Heartbroken’ Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap
- The actor says he will accept any further consequences deemed appropriate by the board for his attack on comedian Chris Rock
- Smith says his actions deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work
Topic | Academy Awards
