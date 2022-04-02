NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei landed safely in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with two Russian crew mates, but the war in Ukraine is putting the future of collaborative space exploration in doubt. Photo: via Xinhua
Ukraine war: ‘Space cooperation only possible when sanctions lifted’, says Russia
- Russia’s space director Dmitry Rogozin says restoring ‘normal relations’ between International Space Station partners can only happen ‘with full and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions’
- Despite the tension, US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts landed in Kazakhstan this week after leaving the space station in the same capsule
