A man was sent home after 20 years of being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Photo: AP
US sends home man held for nearly 20 years at Guantanamo Bay detention centre
- The Algerian was repatriated with assurances from the government that he would be treated humanely there
- The Biden administration is attempting to reduce the number of men held at the facility as part of a broader effort to close it
Topic | United States
A man was sent home after 20 years of being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Photo: AP