A man was sent home after 20 years of being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Photo: AP
A man was sent home after 20 years of being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US sends home man held for nearly 20 years at Guantanamo Bay detention centre

  • The Algerian was repatriated with assurances from the government that he would be treated humanely there
  • The Biden administration is attempting to reduce the number of men held at the facility as part of a broader effort to close it

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:24am, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man was sent home after 20 years of being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Photo: AP
A man was sent home after 20 years of being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE