Emergency personnel at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento. Photo: AP
Manhunt on as US shooter leaves 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento

  • Officers were patrolling the area in downtown Sacramento at about 2am when they heard gunfire, after which six people were found on dead on the street
  • Shortly after the shooting, a video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire

Associated Press
Updated: 10:26pm, 3 Apr, 2022

