Emergency personnel at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento. Photo: AP
Manhunt on as US shooter leaves 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
- Officers were patrolling the area in downtown Sacramento at about 2am when they heard gunfire, after which six people were found on dead on the street
- Shortly after the shooting, a video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire
Topic | United States
