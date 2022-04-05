US actor Will Smith attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in March. Photo: AFP
Multiple Will Smith films put on back burner after Oscars slap, report says

  • Netflix movie Fast and Loose is said to have been shelved for now, while Bad Boys 4 has been put on pause despite already being in pre-production
  • Emancipation, scheduled for release this year, has not been given a specific date

Tribune News Service
Updated: 5:51am, 5 Apr, 2022

