Police announced an arrest on Monday connected to a mass shooting that killed six and injured others in Sacramento, California. Police said Dandrae Martin, 26, was a ‘related suspect’. Photo: via AP
US: Sacramento shooting victims mourned, arrest made, ‘other shooters on loose’
- Arrest of convict Dandrae Martin, 26, came as the six victims, who were shot dead in early hours of Sunday when bars closed, were identified
- Incident third time in US this year that at least six people killed in a mass shooting; politicians are calling for tougher action against gun violence
