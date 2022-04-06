Former US president Barack Obama shakes hands with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Barack Obama returns to White House, as Joe Biden strengthens Affordable Care Act

  • Back for the first time in 5 years, the former leader jokingly addressed his successor as ‘vice-president’, while Biden said it ‘feels like the good old days’
  • Obama’s appearance comes as Biden struggles with sagging poll numbers, inflation, the Ukraine war, and bleak prospects for Democrats at the midterm elections

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:36am, 6 Apr, 2022

