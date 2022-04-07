US Attorney Geoffrey Berman points to a photo of Lawrence Ray during a news conference in New York in February 2020. Photo: AP
US Attorney Geoffrey Berman points to a photo of Lawrence Ray during a news conference in New York in February 2020. Photo: AP
Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Lawrence Ray found guilty of preying on daughter’s young friends

  • He now faces possible life in prison for physically, mentally and sexually abusing a group of university students for more than a decade
  • Victims hit themselves when Ray demanded it, laughed at his mistreatment of others and, in at least one case, went into prostitution and gave him the proceeds

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Tribune News Service
Updated: 4:10am, 7 Apr, 2022

