US Attorney Geoffrey Berman points to a photo of Lawrence Ray during a news conference in New York in February 2020. Photo: AP
Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Lawrence Ray found guilty of preying on daughter’s young friends
- He now faces possible life in prison for physically, mentally and sexually abusing a group of university students for more than a decade
- Victims hit themselves when Ray demanded it, laughed at his mistreatment of others and, in at least one case, went into prostitution and gave him the proceeds
