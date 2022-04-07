The X-51A WaveRider hypersonic flight test vehicle is seen under the wing of a B-52 Stratofortress during testing in March 2010. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
The X-51A WaveRider hypersonic flight test vehicle is seen under the wing of a B-52 Stratofortress during testing in March 2010. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
Defence
World /  United States & Canada

Hypersonic missile delay puts US further behind China and Russia

  • A series of failed tests means the schedule for what was to be the Pentagon’s first operational weapon may be set back for as long as a year
  • Meanwhile, China has already demonstrated the technology in a space launch, while Russia has used such missiles in Ukraine

Topic |   Defence
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:31am, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The X-51A WaveRider hypersonic flight test vehicle is seen under the wing of a B-52 Stratofortress during testing in March 2010. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
The X-51A WaveRider hypersonic flight test vehicle is seen under the wing of a B-52 Stratofortress during testing in March 2010. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE