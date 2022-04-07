Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: dpa
China /  Diplomacy

US delegation to Asia postponed after Nancy Pelosi tests positive for coronavirus

  • The House speaker received the positive test after having tested negative earlier in the week, a spokesman said
  • The congressional trip to Asia that Pelosi had planned to lead, reported to include a stop in Taiwan, has been put off with no indication of when it will be rescheduled

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 1:22am, 8 Apr, 2022

