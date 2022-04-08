US President Joe Biden hugs Associate Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House after she passed the 50-vote threshold for her confirmation by the US Senate on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Politics
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman on US Supreme Court

  • The vote is a victory for President Joe Biden, who is making his first appointment to a bench with an increasingly assertive 6-3 conservative majority
  • Jackson will take retiring Justice Stephen Breyer’s place on the liberal bloc of the top court

Reuters
Updated: 3:42am, 8 Apr, 2022

