US President Joe Biden hugs Associate Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House after she passed the 50-vote threshold for her confirmation by the US Senate on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman on US Supreme Court
- The vote is a victory for President Joe Biden, who is making his first appointment to a bench with an increasingly assertive 6-3 conservative majority
- Jackson will take retiring Justice Stephen Breyer’s place on the liberal bloc of the top court
Topic | US Politics
