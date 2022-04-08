Investigators found one of Haitao Xiang’s electronic devices contained copies of the Nutrient Optimiser algorithm, part of an online farming platform developed by Monsanto and The Climate Corporation. Photo: The Maui News via AP
Chinese man sentenced to jail in US for stealing Monsanto trade secret
- Haitao Xiang was ordered to serve 29 months in prison and fined US$150,000 for attempting to bring proprietary farming software back to China on a memory card
- The case is part of the now-defunct ‘China Initiative’, intended to crack down on trade secret theft and economic espionage
Topic | US-China relations
Investigators found one of Haitao Xiang’s electronic devices contained copies of the Nutrient Optimiser algorithm, part of an online farming platform developed by Monsanto and The Climate Corporation. Photo: The Maui News via AP