Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP
Fine Donald Trump US$10,000 a day for not turning over files, New York attorney general says
- Letitia James is asking a judge to hold the ex-US president in contempt for not complying with a court order to produce documents in a fraud probe
- Meanwhile, Manhattan’s district attorney says a separate criminal investigation is ongoing despite the resignation of two prosecutors on the case.
Topic | Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: AP