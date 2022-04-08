The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, cruises in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2019. Photo: US Navy via AP
US Navy wants to decommission some of its newest warships in pivot to China and Russia

  • By scrapping 24 ships, including nine new Freedom-class combat vessels, hopes to free up US$50 million per ship annually for other priorities
  • But the move would also reduce the size of a fleet that’s already surpassed by China’s in sheer numbers

Associated Press
Updated: 7:49am, 8 Apr, 2022

