The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, cruises in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2019. Photo: US Navy via AP
US Navy wants to decommission some of its newest warships in pivot to China and Russia
- By scrapping 24 ships, including nine new Freedom-class combat vessels, hopes to free up US$50 million per ship annually for other priorities
- But the move would also reduce the size of a fleet that’s already surpassed by China’s in sheer numbers
Topic | US-China relations
