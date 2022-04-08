Affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali. Federal prosecutors have charged the two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to US Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail. Both were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘Fake’ US agent who gave gifts to security assigned to President Joe Biden’s wife claimed ties to Pakistani intelligence
- Haider Ali, 35 who claimed to have ties to Pakistan’s intelligence service is charged with conspiracy after posing as a US Department of Homeland Security agent
- Ali and Arian Taherzadeh also accused of providing lucrative favours to Secret Service members, including agent on security detail to First Lady Jill Biden
