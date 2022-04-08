A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre. Photo: AP
SpaceX rocket launches first all-private astronaut team in milestone flight to space station
- The four men left Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a landmark debut flight and orbital science mission
- If all goes as planned the SpaceX-supplied Crew Dragon capsule will dock with the orbiting outpost some 400km above the Earth after a 20-hour flight
Topic | SpaceX
