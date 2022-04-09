Covid-19 vaccines supplies are outstripping demand but many undeveloped countries are still without sufficient doses.
Coronavirus: Vaccine supply outstrips demand, but poor still not getting access to jabs
- About 13 billion doses have been produced since the start of the pandemic, 11 billion administered; excess doses could go to waste due to short shelf life
- Billions of people remain unvaccinated, most of them in developing nations; ‘Vaccine inequity is the biggest moral failure of our times,’ UN chief said
