Covid-19 vaccines supplies are outstripping demand but many undeveloped countries are still without sufficient doses.
Covid-19 vaccines supplies are outstripping demand but many undeveloped countries are still without sufficient doses.
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Vaccine supply outstrips demand, but poor still not getting access to jabs

  • About 13 billion doses have been produced since the start of the pandemic, 11 billion administered; excess doses could go to waste due to short shelf life
  • Billions of people remain unvaccinated, most of them in developing nations; ‘Vaccine inequity is the biggest moral failure of our times,’ UN chief said

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:09am, 9 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 vaccines supplies are outstripping demand but many undeveloped countries are still without sufficient doses.
Covid-19 vaccines supplies are outstripping demand but many undeveloped countries are still without sufficient doses.
READ FULL ARTICLE