US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” during the Oscars in Hollywood in March. Photo: AFP
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap

  • The actor will not be able to attend the ceremonies or any other events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the next decade
  • The board of Hollywood’s top film group, however, did not decide to revoke Smith’s best actor Oscar for King Richard

Reuters
Updated: 3:48am, 9 Apr, 2022

