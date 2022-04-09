US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” during the Oscars in Hollywood in March. Photo: AFP
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
- The actor will not be able to attend the ceremonies or any other events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the next decade
- The board of Hollywood’s top film group, however, did not decide to revoke Smith’s best actor Oscar for King Richard
Topic | Fame and celebrity
