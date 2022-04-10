Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy in September 2021. Photo: AFP
Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck 18 years after ending relationship
- It will be the fourth marriage for singer and actress Lopez, 52, and the second for actor and director Affleck, who is 49
- Lopez posted video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring and her representatives confirmed the engagement announcement to People magazine
