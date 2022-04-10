Anti-abortion activists protest outside the US Supreme Court in Washington in December. Photo: Reuters
Woman charged with murder in Texas after self-induced abortion
- It is unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or whether she helped someone else get an abortion
- A 2021 state law that bans abortions in Texas for women who are as early as six weeks pregnant has sharply curtailed the number of abortions in the state
