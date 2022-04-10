The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft on a commercial mission managed by Axiom Space, at Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 8. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
First all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station
- The arrival came 21 hours after the four-man team representing Houston-based Axiom Space Inc lifted off on Friday from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre
- The new arrivals brought two dozen science and biomedical experiments to conduct aboard ISS, including research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and ageing
