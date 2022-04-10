Donald Trump’s former aide Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Abaca Press / TNS
Donald Trump’s former aide Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Abaca Press / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Iran sanctions former Trump officials for terrorism and human rights abuses

  • The officials include lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and ex-Senator Joe Lieberman, according to Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs
  • Iran and the US are currently deadlocked over how to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The two sides have been negotiating indirectly for the past year on the accord

Topic |   United States
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:47am, 10 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump’s former aide Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Abaca Press / TNS
Donald Trump’s former aide Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Abaca Press / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE