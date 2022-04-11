US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, US in 2021. Biden and Modi will hold virtual talks on April 11. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden and Narendra Modi to hold virtual talks as US presses for hard line on Russia over Ukraine
- India abstained when the UN General Assembly voted on Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council
- India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Topic | United States
