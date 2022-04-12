Businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Chinese exile Guo Wengui offers ‘Lady May’ yacht to creditors in bankruptcy
- The businessman owes more than US$100 million, however, and the vessel may not be worth enough to clear his debts
- The Lady May made headlines in 2020 when Trump ally Steve Bannon was arrested on board on unrelated federal charges
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York in April 2017. Photo: Reuters