Businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Chinese exile Guo Wengui offers ‘Lady May’ yacht to creditors in bankruptcy

  • The businessman owes more than US$100 million, however, and the vessel may not be worth enough to clear his debts
  • The Lady May made headlines in 2020 when Trump ally Steve Bannon was arrested on board on unrelated federal charges

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:32am, 12 Apr, 2022

