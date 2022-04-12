Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari attend an awards ceremony in 2018 at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD/TNS
Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari attend an awards ceremony in 2018 at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD/TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Britney Spears says she’s pregnant, five months after judge ended controversial conservatorship

  • The singer previously said the controversial guardianship had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children
  • She announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post that prompted online chatter among fans speculating that she may be expecting twins

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Los Angeles

Updated: 10:57am, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari attend an awards ceremony in 2018 at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD/TNS
Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari attend an awards ceremony in 2018 at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE