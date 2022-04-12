Law enforcement officers work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
breaking | 5 shot, unexploded devices found at New York City subway station
- Personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices
- Preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
