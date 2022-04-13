Johnny Depp leaves the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, during a break in the defamation case against Amber Heard on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Johnny Depp became ‘monster’ on drugs and alcohol, court hears in Amber Heard defamation trial
- The Pirates of the Caribbean star, however, says allegations that he physically and sexually abused his former wife are untrue and hurt his Hollywood career
- Depp is seeking US$50 million in damages over a newspaper column she wrote describing herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
