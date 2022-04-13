An intelligence agency report summarises the threats driving major investments in the Pentagon’s proposed 2023 defence budget, specifically for the US Space Force and Space Command. Image: Shutterstock
An intelligence agency report summarises the threats driving major investments in the Pentagon’s proposed 2023 defence budget, specifically for the US Space Force and Space Command. Image: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

China and Russia seek weapons to hit US satellites, Pentagon says

  • China has multiple ground-based laser systems and may field higher powered ones as early as the middle of the decade, says a report by a US defence agency
  • Russia, meanwhile, perceives the US dependence on space as America’s ‘Achilles’ heel’ and is pursuing counterspace systems

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:42am, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An intelligence agency report summarises the threats driving major investments in the Pentagon’s proposed 2023 defence budget, specifically for the US Space Force and Space Command. Image: Shutterstock
An intelligence agency report summarises the threats driving major investments in the Pentagon’s proposed 2023 defence budget, specifically for the US Space Force and Space Command. Image: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE