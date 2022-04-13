An intelligence agency report summarises the threats driving major investments in the Pentagon’s proposed 2023 defence budget, specifically for the US Space Force and Space Command. Image: Shutterstock
China and Russia seek weapons to hit US satellites, Pentagon says
- China has multiple ground-based laser systems and may field higher powered ones as early as the middle of the decade, says a report by a US defence agency
- Russia, meanwhile, perceives the US dependence on space as America’s ‘Achilles’ heel’ and is pursuing counterspace systems
Topic | US-China relations
