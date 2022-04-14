Bionaut Labs CEO and founder Michael Shpigelmacher displays the tiny remote-controlled medical micro-robot his company is developing in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AFP
US start-up sends tiny robots on voyage into human brains
- The injectable micro machines from Bionaut Labs can be carefully guided inside the skull through the use of magnets
- Inventors hope to use the robots to target tumours in ‘surgical strikes’, or pierce fluid-filled cysts within the brain
Topic | Science
